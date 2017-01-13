Barneys goes British for January window display

JW Anderson designs are among British brands that will be displayed in Barneys windows. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 13 — The British Fashion Council (BFC) is teaming up with Barneys New York on a project to celebrate the UK’s fashion scene.

A selection of the US retailer’s flagship Madison Avenue store’s windows will be dedicated to British brands this month, with a focus on both established fashion houses and emerging young designers.

The result will see names such as Alexander McQueen, Anya Hindmarch, Belstaff, Burberry and Victoria Beckham showcased alongside womenswear designers Alice Archer and Teija. Erdem, By Walid, JW Anderson, Osman, Paul Smith, Saloni, Tabitha Simmons and A-Cold-Wall* complete the line-up.

Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council Caroline Rush said the partnership underpinned the BFC’s goal to “cement the presence of British design talent at luxury retailers worldwide.”

“We have been so impressed with the way Natalie Massenet and Caroline Rush have built the British Fashion Council and placed well deserved attention and focus on the incredibly talented cadre of designers out of the UK,” explained Daniella Vitale, Chief Operating Officer, Senior Executive Vice President of Barneys, in a statement.

“This was a long overdue celebration for us to thank the British Fashion Council for their important work, as well as this group of designers with whom we have built strong businesses and successful partnerships.”

Barneys’ championing of British designers goes back several decades, and according to the retailer’s site The Window, the department store was even honoured with a royal visit in 1986 in recognition of its efforts. The display rounds off a busy month for the BFC, following the end of London Fashion Week Men’s on January 9.

The BFC window display will be on show through January 25. —AFP-Relaxnews