Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Life

Banksy mural backs jailed Turkish artist Zehra Dogan (VIDEO)

Saturday March 17, 2018
12:29 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Motion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck outMotion to ban alcohol at Malaysian Bar events struck out

It’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomatsIt’s tit for tat as Russia expels 23 British diplomats

Govt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limitGovt welcomes proposal to raise travel restriction tax arrears limit

The Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambitionThe Edit: China sets to navigate ‘Polar Silk Road’ ambition

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

NEW YORK, March 17 ― After taking a stand in support of Palestinians and migrants, British street artist Banksy is now showing solidarity with imprisoned Turkish-Kurdish artist and journalist Zehra Dogan with a giant mural in Manhattan.

The famed graffiti artist's 20-metre (yard) work features a series of tally marks such as those prisoners use to keep track of the time they have been confined, one of which doubles as the bars of Dogan's cell.

“Free Zehra Dogan” appears in the bottom right corner of the mural, located at the crossroads of Houston Street and Bowery.

Dogan was jailed for a painting picturing the Kurdish-majority town of Nusaybin in southeastern Turkey, which suffered heavy damage during a Turkish military operation.

“Sentenced to nearly three years in jail for painting a single picture. #FREEzehradogan,” Banksy wrote in an Instagram post accompanying the mural.

The “Bowery Mural Wall” on the edge of the East Village has hosted some of the biggest names in graffiti since the late 1970s. Banksy's work was preceded by one by artist Lakwena.

Banksy is behind another work in recent days in Manhattan: picturing a rat ― one of the artist's signature motifs ― running inside the face of a clock on a building slated for demolition, at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 14th Street.

The identity of Banksy, whose politically provocative graffiti appears suddenly on walls around the world, remains a mystery despite frequent attempts to pierce the secrecy. ― AFP

A new mural by Banksy, the anonymous British street artist, protesting the arrest of Turkish artist Zehra Dogan, is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York March 15, 2018. ― Reuters picA new mural by Banksy, the anonymous British street artist, protesting the arrest of Turkish artist Zehra Dogan, is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York March 15, 2018. ― Reuters pic

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram