Life

Bangkok to host first pride parade in over a decade

Monday January 16, 2017
03:06 PM GMT+8

Tools

The last pride parade marched down Silom Road in 2006. — Reuters picThe last pride parade marched down Silom Road in 2006. — Reuters picBANGKOK, Jan 16 — Bangkok will host its first pride parade in 11 years in May.

According to website BK, the Bangkok Pride festival will take place from May 15-20.

The six-day event will include workshops, film festivals, social events and parties across the city, with the highlight being a pride parade on May 20 — the first of its type to be held in the Thai capital since 2006.

Bangkok Pride aims to promote gender equality and equal rights, while raising awareness for LGBT-related health issues, BK added.

Out BKK, Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, QueerMango, Bangkokrainbow and the HIV Foundation Asia have been named as among the organisations involved in the event.

Despite a prominent LGBT community, Thailand’s only regular pride parade takes place in Phuket each April.

For more details, stay tuned for updates at Bangkok Pride’s Facebook event page.

