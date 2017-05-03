Baltimore celebrates a garbage machine — ‘Mr Trash Wheel’ (VIDEO)

BALTINMORE, May 3 — It's a novel approach to a global problem. Called “Mr Trash Wheel,” it's the city of Baltimore's answer to the scourge of water-borne garbage.

Feeding at the mouth of the Jones Falls River, it's collected more than a million pounds of trash over three years. Invented and built by local businessman John Kellett, “Mr.Trash Wheel” uses solar-powered pumps to satisfy its insatiable appetite for trash.

Kellett says: “The weight of the water turns the wheel. And the wheel is connected to the conveyer and the rakes. And the conveyer and the rakes are what we use to get the trash out of the river and get it into the dumpster.”

According to Kellett, his machine absorbs enough solar power to service an internet connection that allows his company to use surveillance cameras and smartphones to control the water wheel remotely. And monitor the collection of trash in the dumpster.

Image of 'Mr Trash Wheel' in Baltimore from the Reuters video.Kelett explains: “And it goes to a waste energy facility where they incinerate it to become electricity.”

Adam Lindquist from the Healthy Harbor Initiative says what “Mr Trash Wheel" collects constantly surprises.

“By far, the number one strangest thing we've collected was a live ball python, a five foot long snake native to West Africa,” he says

And they're sharing their discoveries with thousands of hungry followers on Twitter and Facebook.

Lindquist says “Mr Trash Wheel” has become a Baltimore icon...

For Kellet, he's a business with worldwide application. “We already have projects in development in Hawaii, Indonesia, Milwaukee, and other places as well,” he adds.

An indication, says Kellet, of a global need to clean up the planet... starting in Baltimore. — Reuters