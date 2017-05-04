Balmain teams up with L’Oreal Paris for exclusive makeup collection

The Balmain x L’Oréal Paris collection has been overseen by the label’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing. — AFP picPARIS, May 4 — Cosmetics giant L’Oréal Paris announced yesterday a pairing with the luxury fashion house Balmain for an exclusive makeup collection, designed under the auspices of creative director Olivier Rousteing.

In what will no doubt be the beauty collab of the fall, the Balmain fashion house — helmed by creative director Olivier Rousteing — is working on a capsule makeup collection in conjunction with L’Oréal Paris. The result of this exclusive collab will be officially unveiled in September at the upcoming Paris Fashion Week, of which the cosmetics brand is a partner.

L’Oréal Paris’s iconic Colour Riche lipstick — which sells worldwide every three seconds — is the focus of this new limited-edition collection. The collab will see the legendary lipstick land in three colour themes with a total 12 new and exclusive shades. The product packaging will also be inspired by the Parisian couture label.

The creation of this capsule collection has been overseen by Olivier Rousteing in person, from the selection of shades to the packaging to the advertising campaign. Given the line-up of models in the Balmain Army and the all-star team of L’Oréal Paris brand ambassadors, the campaign alone promises a show-stopping event.

“L’Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves,” Rousteing said. “With this collaboration, I’m thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world.”

Beauty fans will have to wait until early September to get their hands on the collab, which will be available in limited edition via selected L’Oréal Paris retailers. — AFP-Relaxnews