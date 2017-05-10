Last updated Wednesday, May 10, 2017 3:36 pm GMT+8

Bald bird grooving to ‘Come And Get Your Love’ will make your day (VIDEO)

Wednesday May 10, 2017
02:17 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, May 10 — In what is possibly the cutest animal video in recent days, the video of a bird dancing to Redbone’s Come And Get Your Love will put a smile on your face.

The unnamed bird, seen on a kitchen table along with a grey parrot, started moving its body to the music when the 80’s classic came on.

While its staid companion just perched on a corner of the table, the featherless and bald bird, covered only in some white down feathers — possibly due to a medical reason — cheerfully chirped, jumped and bopped along to the music.

While the bird may look odd, it more than made up for it with its cheerful enjoyment of the song.

The video by Lucky Lou and Coco Too was featured at the aptly named Facebook page ‘Adorable Animals’, and has netted over 796,000 views in less than a week.

If you find yourself bopping along with the bird in this video, we won’t judge you. 

Watch as this adorable bird (right) bop, jump and make happy chirps to the music. — Picture via Facebook/Lucky Lou and Coco Too Watch as this adorable bird (right) bop, jump and make happy chirps to the music. — Picture via Facebook/Lucky Lou and Coco Too

