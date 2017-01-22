Bakery admits Trump’s inaugural cake an exact copy of Obama’s

US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to cut a cake with a sword at the ‘Salute to Our Armed Forces’ inaugural ball during inauguration festivities in Washington January 20, 2016. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 22 — First it was Melania’s speech, now a cake?

Yesterday, Detroit celebrity pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman claimed US President Donald Trump’s inauguration cake was identical to the one he had made for Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

“The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn’t make it,” Goldman tweeted with pictures of both cakes, hinting that his cake design was plagiarised.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Now, the company who made Trump’s cake — Buttercream Bakeshop — has fessed up to copying Goldman’s cake design as instructed by their client.

Buttercream Bakeshop’s owner Tiffany MacIsaac told the Washington Post her staff had tried but failed to encourage the client to use Goldman’s creation as ‘inspiration’ for an original design.

“They came to us a couple of weeks ago, which is pretty last minute, and said, ‘We have a photo that we would like to replicate’,” she was quoted saying.

“While we most love creating original designs, when we are asked to replicate someone else’s work we are thrilled when it is a masterpiece like this one,” a statement on the bakery’s Instagram account read.

They also credited Goldman, by tagging his Instagram handle in the same statement: “@duff_goldman originally created this for Obama’s inauguration 4 years ago and this years committee commissioned us to re-create it.”

The bakery ended their statement by throwing their support behind LGBT rights, saying all profits from the cake would go to the Human Rights Campaign.

Goldman’s inauguration cake for Obama was a dazzling multi-tier creation in blue, white and red with a blue starburst design at the top. NY Daily also reported that the each tier contained unique flavours such as red velvet with cream cheese frosting and lemon poppy and pineapple cake topped with Swiss meringue buttercream.

It is not known if Trump’s cake had the same flavours or if it tasted any better.

Goldman has since extended an olive branch after Buttercream Bakeshop acknowledged the cake was a copy, tweeting “Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all.”

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. 🇺🇸 — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017