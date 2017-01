Bad lip reading of US inauguration events is viral hilarity (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 — The team behind the hilariously viral bad lip reading videos is back, this time with one from Donald Trump’s recent inauguration.

US President Barack Obama (right) and first lady Michelle Obama (left) greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington January 20, 2017. — Reuters picGems include Melania Trump announcing she’s giving Michelle Obama pretzels and Donald Trump telling Barack Obama it was the moment he would “pretend to like you”.

Enjoy the hilarious reimagining of the inauguration in the video.