A|X Armani Exchange taps Cara Delevingne and fellow influencers for fresh campaign

The new AIX Armani Exchange campaign on Instagram.com. — Picture by Armaniexchange / Instagram.comNEW YORK, July 18 — Luxury brand A|X Armani Exchange has tapped three new stars for its latest campaign, with millennial model and Instagram queen Cara Delevingne fronting the troupe.

She is flanked by 21-year-old top Dutch DJ Martin Garri, with Chinese singer and actor Li Yifeng to be the face of the campaign across China and the Asia-Pacific region.

The bold black-and-white images — for the label’s fall-winter 2017-18 collection -have been photographed by Sabine Villard and effuse a playful, modern vibe, with the line’s famous logo letters “A” and “X” disassembled and used as props across a variety of objects, including magnifying glasses, vinyl records, rubber balls, pirate patches and light bulbs.

Commenting on the punchy campaign, Giorgio Armani said he “wanted three faces capable of recounting the individualist A|X spirit in a novel, unconventional way. Three different and surprising individuals, all creative and free in their expression and whom I wanted to envelop in Armani style”.

“Cara Delevingne is an irreverent, chameleon-like character interpreting different aesthetics and philosophies; Martin Garrix, who is capable of making magic with music, and Li Yifeng, a multifaceted talent who speaks to a vast audience. A|X is Armani style in its most metropolitan, free self just like my three testimonials” (via WWD). — AFP-Relaxnews