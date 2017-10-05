Avon marks 25 years of fighting breast cancer

The Avon Breast Cancer Crusade on Avonbcc.org. — AFP picNEW YORK, Oct 5 — Avon is marking 25 years of raising breast cancer awareness this October, with the launch of a new website for its Avon Breast Cancer Crusade.

The site, which features a guideline for “8 Simple Steps to Check Yourself”, highlights the impact the beauty brand’s fundraising efforts have had over the past quarter century.

To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the brand is also opening its “Shop for the Greater Goods,” an exclusive boutique featuring limited-edition Pink Hope fundraising products available through Avon Representatives.

The brand will donate 20 per cent of net profits from these products to the Avon Foundation for Women to support Avon Breast Cancer Crusade programs across the US, up to a value of US$1 million (RM4.2 million) in 2017.

The company is also hosting the “AVON 39 The Walk To End Breast Cancer” event in New York on October 14 and 15 — a 39-mile walk aimed at raising funds and awareness.

“Avon has a long-standing commitment to women and we are proud of our Avon Breast Cancer Promise to ensure every woman, every day is breast health aware,” said Scott White, chief executive officer, New Avon LLC.

“There is still much work to be done in raising awareness of breast cancer, particularly its signs, risks and how to act on concerns about it,” added Dr Paul Goss, Chairman of the Avon Foundation Scientific Advisory Board and Director of Breast Cancer Research at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Avon and the Avon Foundation for Women have contributed more than US$800 million globally to breast cancer causes over the years, with funds directed to programmes such as the Avon Access to Care Programme, which awards hospital grants, and the seven Avon Comprehensive Breast Care Centres of Excellence, to help fund research. However, breast cancer is an issue that has united multiple cosmetics giants, with beauty heavyweight Estee Lauder also known for its Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign, which has been running since 1992. — AFP-Relaxnews