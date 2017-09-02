Autumn art highlights in Paris

A general view taken on October 20, 2016 shows the Grand Palais in Paris during the 43rd edition of the FIAC international contemporary art fair. The Fiac will run from October 19-22 2017. ― AFP picPARIS, Sept 2 ― Summer vacation may be over, but the autumn ― with its lower prices and lighter crowds ― is the perfect time for a weekend getaway. With this in mind, we're looking at fall art happenings in a selection of international cities. In this Paris edition, there's something for everyone, from new perspectives on Impressionism to the cutting edge of street art.

‘Monet the Collector’ at Musée Marmottan Monet

September 14, 2017-January 14, 2018

Lovers of Impressionism will never be disappointed on a trip to Paris, but this exhibition shows a new side of the movement's most famous painter, revealing him as a secret collector of Impressionist art. Paintings, drawings and sculptures by Delacroix, Manet, Renoir, Caillebotte, Cézanne, Morisot, Pissarro and Rodin will all go on display.

‘The Art of Pastel from Degas to Redon’

September 15, 2017 to April 8, 2018

The Petit Palais is showcasing nearly 150 pastels from its own collection for the first time, offering an overview of movements from Impressionism to Symbolism and emphasizing a resurgence in the medium's popularity in the second half of the 19th century. Highlights include works by Morisot, Gauguin, Renoir and Cassatt, while the Palais itself, built for the 1900 Universal Exhibition, is worth the price of admission.

Musée Yves Saint Laurent

October 3

A new museum devoted to the French couturier is set to open in Paris this fall at 5 avenue Marceau, where Saint Laurent designed collections for nearly 30 years. In addition to an ever-changing display of the designer's work, from models to sketches, accessories, videos and photos, the historic studio where the couturier worked will be open to the public.

FIAC

October 19-22

Paris's annual FIAC (Foire internationale d'art contemporain) is as notable for its main section ― with presentations from nearly 185 galleries housed in the Grand Palais ― as for Hors les Murs, a free program of sculptures, installations, films and sound works in public spaces and institutions, including the Jardin des Tuileries, Place Vendôme and Musée Delacroix.

L'Aérosol

Through January 2018

Street art has a long history in Paris, and at this new and trendy venue, formerly a shed for the national railway SNCF, you'll find street art in all its glory, with art covering some walls and others waiting to be covered. A host of food trucks offering meals that can be eaten on colorful tables while events ― from roller-skating to DJ sets ― fill the calendar. ― AFP-Relaxnews