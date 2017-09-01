Autumn art highlights in New York

Artist Ektor Garcia’s work on display at ‘Trigger’ at the New Museum. — Pictures courtesy of the artist and kurimanzutto, Mexico CityNEW YORK, Sept 1 — Summer vacation may be over, but autumn — with its lower prices and lighter crowds — is the perfect time for a weekend getaway. With this in mind, we’re looking at autumn art happenings in a selection of international cities. In this New York edition, find out what’s happening within and beyond the city’s hallowed institutions.

Rodin at the Met

September 16, 2017 — January 15, 2018

Before we go off the beaten path, this major autumn exhibition deserves mention. 2017 marks the centenary of the death of Rodin, and the Met is marking the anniversary by showcasing its large collection of works by the French sculptor. This is a chance to see iconic sculptures such as “The Thinker” and “The Hand of God,” plus masterpieces not seen in decades.



‘Trigger: Gender as a Tool and a Weapon’ at the New Museum

September 27, 2017 — January 21, 2018

For something edgier, consider this show featuring an intergenerational group of more than 40 artists who explore gender beyond the binary. Many works will be tinged with activism, such as those by Nancy Brooks Brody and Vaginal Davis, while commissions will include a braided sculpture alluding to Medusa by Diamond Stingily and sculptures evoking S&M fetish gear by Ektor Garcia.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is bringing a new multi-site project the New York. ‘Ai Weiwei: Good Fences Make Good Neighbours’

October 12, 2017 — February 11, 2017

New York’s Public Art Fund is behind this multi-site project by the renowned Chinese artist, for which metal wire security fences will be installed at the Essex Street Market, Cooper Union and Doris C. Freedman Plaza in Central Park, as well as sites in Brooklyn and Queens.

TEFAF New York

October 28, 2017 — November 1, 2017



The preeminent international art fair TEFAF inaugurated its New York offshoot in 2016 and returns this year to the Park Avenue Armory. Dutch designer Tom Postma will transform the venue to host collectible works in the areas of furniture, decorative arts, ceramics, textiles, tapestries, antiquities, jewellery, paintings, sculptures, books, manuscripts and Asian art.



Bryony Roberts’ ‘We Know How To Order’ featuring the South Shore Drill Team at 2015 Chicago Architecture Biennial.Performa Biennial

November 1-19

Architecture and live performance will meet on the streets of New York for this performance biennial. Highlights include “The Environment Bubble,” an inflatable structure imagined by architect François Dallegret that will roam the city, as well a modernist dance project by Eiko Otake that interacts with the Met Museum and a performance by Harlem drum line and dance team the Marching Cobras of New York. — AFP-Relaxnews