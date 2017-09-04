Autumn art highlights in London

Rachel Whiteread at Tate Britain. — Photo courtesy of Tate Britain via AFP-RelaxnewsLONDON, Sept 4 — Summer vacation may be over, but the autumn — with its lower prices and lighter crowds — is the perfect time for a weekend getaway. With this in mind, we’re looking at autumn art happenings in a selection of international cities. In this London edition, a look at highlights in major venues and out-of-doors.

London Design Festival

September 16-24, 2017

This annual city-wide festival encompasses events, exhibitions and installations at venues around the city as well as out of doors. Among highlights will be Villa Walala, a “soft-textured building-block castle” going up in Exchange Square, Broadgate, and the immersive coloured light installation “Reflection Room” by Flynn Talbot, one of a number of commissions to be housed at the V&A.

www.londondesignfestival.com

Rachel Whiteread at Tate Britain

September 21, 2017 - January 21, 2018

The first woman to win a Turner Prize — for her life-size cast of the interior of a London home — is the subject of a mid-career retrospective that will showcase her evocative sculptures. Known mostly for her work casting negative spaces, she'll be featured here in three decades of work, including new pieces that have yet to be exhibited.

www.tate.org.uk/whats-on/tate-britain/exhibition/rachel-whiteread

Basquiat: Boom For Real, Barbican Art Gallery

September 21, 2017 - January 28, 2018

In the first large-scale UK show devoted to the work of the pioneering New York artist, more than 100 pieces will be on display. The must-see highlights: a partial reconstruction of the first body of work Basquiat exhibited, made for Diego Cortez’s watershed group show New York/New Wave at PS1 in 1981.

www.barbican.org.uk/artgallery/event-detail.asp?id=20335

Opera: Passion, Power & Politics at the V&A

Opening September 30

The Royal Opera House collaborated on this landmark exhibition told through seven opera premieres in seven European cities over a nearly 400-year span. As an added bonus and a major draw, the exhibitions is the first to be staged in the new museum’s Sainsbury Gallery, part of its new must-see Exhibition Road Quarter.

www.vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/opera

Frieze Week

October 5-8

Two major art fairs together form what is known as Frieze Week, a bustling art week featuring both public and ticketed events. Frieze Masters is devoted to art from the ancient era through to the late 20th century, while Frieze London shines a light on contemporary artists. Through October 8, a free outdoor sculpture display is on view in London’s Regent’s Park, the events’ main venue; during the fair it will be joined by new commissions as part of the Frieze Projects programme.

frieze.com — AFP-Relaxneews