Austrian zoo unveils white tiger cubs

A litter of white Bengal tiger cubs is pictured at the White Zoo in Kernhof, Austria April 26, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, April 27 — A zoo in Austria unveiled a litter of four white tiger cubs to the media yesterday.

The cubs were born at the White Zoo — a popular attraction about 150km outside the capital, Vienna — on March 22, zoo officials told Reuters.

“The length of the birth was about five hours, and they weighed about one kilo(gram) each,” director of the White Zoo, Herbert Eder, said.

The litter comprises two male and two female cubs, named Falco, Toto, Mia and Mautzi. They will remain at the zoo for another year, after which they will be donated to other zoos.

White tigers are the result of interbreeding in zoos and are popular with visitors.

Tigers typically give birth to two or three cubs, and quadruplets such as those unveiled yesterday are not atypical.

In the wild, tiger numbers are rising after years of decline and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) said there were at least 3,890 last year. — Reuters pic