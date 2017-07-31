Australian Polar Bear cub explores new enclosure (VIDEO)

Sea World Australia’s three-month-old polar bear cub starts a new stage in her development with her keepers introducing her to an enclosure specially designed for her. — Screen capture via Reuters videoSYDNEY, July 31 — Sea World Australia’s three-month-old polar bear cub started a new stage in her development last week with her keepers introducing her to ‘Cub Kindy.’

The ‘Cub Kindy’ enclosure was specially designed for the cub at Sea World on the Gold Coast which “allows for the cub to develop her life-skills and explore new substrates such as shaved ice all under the watchful eye of doting mum, Liya,” said Sea World Australia in a statement.

With the cub enjoying its new surroundings, Sea World is running a naming competition for the youngster which has seen over 20,000 votes cast since voting opened.

According to Sea World, the name Mishka is proving to be the favourite at this stage in the voting. — Reuters