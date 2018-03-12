Ata boy! Confused dog leaves UK crowd in stitches (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, March 12 — Hey, even if you didn’t get it right, don’t let anyone say you didn’t try your best, right boy?

A bemused cross-breed dog from London scored top marks for entertainment when it haphazardly made its way around the obstacle course at annual dog show Crufts in the UK.

Kratu, a four-year old emotional support pooch, gave the crowd a welcome lift when he opted to have a nice run around the course rather than complete the challenges.

The dog completed one hurdle jump by running over to volunteers for petting before avoiding the next set of weaving cones.

The Crufts show has a new hero. — YouTube screenshotThe kicker came when Kratu entered a plastic tunnel with owner Tessa patiently waiting on the other side, only for the canine to re-emerge at the wrong end.

His performance left commentator Peter Purves in hysterics, reported The Sun.

“He hasn’t a clue what he’s doing has he?” he laughed.

Kratu’s run was a hit on social media too.

He should have won first place for style and enthusiasm 💖



Kratu makes his own way round the course at Crufts https://t.co/GHyovaou0p via @MetroUK — Chris Tomasic (@farina_marie) March 11, 2018

— Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) March 11, 2018

Top marks for cuteness, but the actual winner at this year’s Crufts was two-and-a-half-year-old whippet bitch Tease, owned by Yvette Short of Edinburgh.

The prize-giving ceremony ended in a sour note however when an animal rights protester ambushed the display. The man was reportedly campaigning on behalf of Peta. The protester was quickly tackled by security. — Reuters pic