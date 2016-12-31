At salons and spas, membership plans catch on

Wax Club, where guests can pay US$89 a month for unlimited hair-removal treatments, New York, September 7, 2016. — Picture by Deidre Schoo/The New York TimesNEW YORK, Dec 31 — Every few weeks, on the way home from her downtown Manhattan office, Rebecca Weinreich stops in at a club in Tribeca. The airy space is outfitted with comfortable velvet sofas and a large crystal chandelier. Upon arrival, members like Weinreich are offered a flute of chilled prosecco or a freshly prepared latte.

The focus of the club isn’t, as one might think, networking or relaxing. Instead, members come to the Wax Club on Chambers Street for hair removal, paying US$89 (about RM399) each month, plus tax and gratuities, for unlimited depilatory services.

While the salon also offers services on a pay-as-you-go basis, around 30 per cent of its clients pay for the monthly membership, which is billed automatically to their credit cards. Weinreich is one of more than 250 clients who have become members since the Wax Club opened in June.

“I just go in and get whatever I want,” Weinreich said. “It’s easy. You never think about it.”

Memberships are becoming more common at grooming salons. Some, like the Wax Club’s, are all-inclusive. In October, Blushington Makeup and Beauty Lounge, which specialises in makeup application, introduced a monthly US$250 subscription, called the Carte Blush membership, that covers unlimited services. It will be available at the company’s four national locations, as well as at a fifth branch that opened this month on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

On-demand beauty and wellness apps offer subscriptions, too. Unlimited monthly services for a flat fee are available on Zeel, for in-home massages, and Prete, for stylings at salons in Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; and San Francisco.

Another popular type of membership is a discounted package of services with added perks, like reduced prices on products. The Barfly membership at the blowout chain Drybar is one example that has caught on: There were three times as many subscriptions from January to June of this year than during the same period last year.

In October, DreamDry, a similar chain, introduced that kind of membership at its two Manhattan locations. While the discounts aren’t vast — at Drybar’s New York outposts, the US$80 monthly Barfly membership includes two blowouts, which cost US$45 each for nonmembers — they offer savings for clients who come regularly.

In a competitive environment, both types of membership have become ways for salons to build client loyalty. “You’re keeping that customer close,” said Beth McGroarty, the research director of the Global Wellness Institute, a nonprofit research organisation.

Memberships can also encourage clients to try new services.

“We found that guests were coming for facials but maybe going somewhere else for massage,” said Susan Grey, the regional vice president for spa operations at Bliss Spa, which had a 180 per cent increase in memberships in the first half of this year. “We really wanted to make a one-stop beauty destination for them.”

At each of Bliss Spa’s 12 locations, a US$99 monthly subscription includes a facial or a massage, discounts on additional services and products, and periodic benefits, like an occasional gift with purchase.

Although services like blowouts are geared toward women, the membership model in general is unisex. John Allan’s, a chain of men’s salons, has offered an annual membership since opening in 1988; it costs US$950 at the chain’s four Manhattan locations. There are currently more than 8,000 members, most of whom come in once every three to five weeks, said John Allan Meing, the company’s founder and chief executive. There are others who stop in as regularly as every day for a shoeshine and cappuccino, he said.

The growing popularity of memberships is in sync with an increasing demand for salon services that were once reserved for special occasions. In the last decade, McGroarty said, both men and women have begun to rethink what it means to look groomed and professional. “It used to be just a good haircut,” she said. “Now all these different maintenance things are de rigueur — you just have to do them. For more and more people, it’s a part of their routine, on the way to work or on the way to a meeting, so the membership model makes even more sense.”

Making a continuing financial commitment to a salon is also an incentive for clients to book services. “It’s like paying in advance for SoulCycle,” Weinreich said. “If I’ve paid for it, I know I have to go a lot more.” — The New York Times