At GSC MyTown, you get to enjoy an all-in-one cinematic experience

Blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ is directed by Jon Watts, and stars Tom Holland in the title role. — Handout via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — How do you choose which cinema to watch that much-anticipated summer blockbuster?

Do you go for a hall that has the best sound system or the one with the largest screen? When it comes to blockbusters. size does matter.

At Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC)'s latest outlet at the newly-opened MyTown Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur, you get all of that rolled into a single experience, plus a little extra.

D-BOX seats which will make sure you feel every high-octane sequence that is served up on the big screen.

I recently had the opportunity to watch Spiderman: Homecoming — yes, a summer blockbuster — at this larger-than-life cinema hall, and every audio visual experience was heightened by the features in the hall.

GSC MyTown's Maxx Hall boasts Malaysia's largest screen with a width of 21.6 meters and a height of 11.9 meters so rest assured, you won't miss a thing on screen.

Now, being unable to "take your eyes of the screen" has a very literal definition to it thanks to this screen.

It is also powered by the Dolby Atmos audio system so if you are an audiophile, you would probably rejoice at the sound coming from all around you, and not just from your left and right.

A Dolby Atmos-powered cinema employs up to 64 speakers; the difference is clear if you have an attentive ear, and whatever the circumstance, you will enjoy clarity with every dialogue, every beat, and maybe, every explosion on screen.

This Maxx Hall is also one of the few THX-certified halls in Malaysia meaning the hall's equipment and design have been optimised to give you the best audio visual experience.

I did not feel like the screen was too big for my eyes despite the sheer size of the projection, and the sounds reverberated all around me without ever giving me the feeling of being “too loud.”

But the icing on the cake for this cinema is definitely the D-BOX seats, which are immersive motion seats that allows you to live the action that plays out in the movie.

With the hall already having the best visual and sound experience around, the D-BOX completes the immersive experience by vibrating according to different nuances of the movie; from a car chase, an explosion, or even something as simple as a knife cutting through a metal object.

In fact, you even feel the slight tilt when Marvel's title card shows up at the beginning of the movie — that is how meticulously the D-BOX experience is designed.

With MyTown's GSC Maxx, you get the best cinema experience. You want the best sound, best screen, and a seat that will enable you to feel those fantastic action sequences? You have it all in one place now.