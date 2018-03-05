Assemble-designed art centre sets September opening in London

Goldsmiths CCA rendering, created by Assemble — Picture courtesy of Goldsmiths CentreLONDON, March 5 — Goldsmiths Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA), a public art gallery located on the campus of Goldsmiths, University of London, has announced it will open in September in a space designed by Turner Prize-winning architecture collective Assemble.

Located in a building that previously housed the plant-works and water tanks for Laurie Grove Baths, a public swimming pool, Goldsmiths CCA enlisted Assemble to redesign the space in what is the 2015 Turner Prize winner's first building commission.

The venue will house eight gallery spaces across nearly 700 square meters, with a central area designed to host performances, collaborative projects and other events relating to the main exhibitions and the university.

Open to everyone, the gallery aims to host world-class exhibitions, projects and artist residencies, as well as talks, performances, films and other events related to its exhibition programme.

The gallery team has announced an opening date of September 8, while revealing details of its exhibition programme, beginning with an inaugural exhibition of new and existing work by Mika Rottenberg that will fill seven galleries.

The Buenos Aires-born, New York-based artist will bring two new co-commissioned films, while responding to the building with purpose-built installations along with sculptural objects.

Subsequent exhibitions on the program include a presentation of new work by Estonian artist Kris Lemsalu, whose sculptural installations are assembled from materials including porcelain, animal parts and pelts, fabric and shells.

That show will launch alongside a posthumous exhibition of work from the 1970s by Alexis Hunter, an influential figure in the British feminist art movement.

In March 2019, Goldsmiths CCA will present the first significant exhibition in the UK in almost 40 years of work by the Chicago Imagists.

— AFP-Relaxnews