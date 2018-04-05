Artists put personal stamp on Peanuts characters for art project involving seven cities

A New York City mural by Kenny Scharf for the Peanuts Global Artist Collective. — Picture courtesy Peanuts WorldwideNEW YORK, April 5 — Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang are to be re-interpreted by a host of well-known artists for a series of large-scale murals going up in Paris, Seoul, New York and several other cities.

The Peanuts Global Art Collective, announced this week, has enlisted Mr. A, Nina Chanel Abney, AVAF, FriendsWithYou, Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt and Kenny Scharf to inject their personal styles into Charles M. Schulz’s iconic Peanuts universe.

In the project’s first phase, large-scale murals will appear in seven international cities, beginning with a launch in Paris on April 8. There, Nina Chanel Abney has created a Snoopy-themed work that will decorate the facade of the hotel Le Citizen along the Canal St. Martin.

A week later, on April 15, Seoul’s Jamsil Lotte World Mall will welcome giant floating digital screens created by Rob Pruitt as part of the project.

On April 16, Berlin (Mitte district), New York City (Hudson Square) and San Francisco (Downtown) will each reveal murals by all seven participating artists.

Tokyo follows on April 21 with the launch of a two-part exhibition at the Snoopy Museum in Roppongi featuring pieces by all seven artists. The exhibition will then be extended to digital screens in the Shibuya district starting April 28.

On May 3, the tour will reach its final destination, in Mexico City (inside and around the Mumedi Design Museum) with Carnavelesque murals by AVAF in Zócalo.

Details of the works and their locations in each participating city can be found at www.peanutsglobalartistcollective.com.

Once the murals go up, find and post snapshots of them on social media using the project’s recommended hashtag, #snoopyglobalart. — AFP-Relaxnews