Art For Grabs: Laundromat of Love aims to provide a vision for a better world

The Art For Grabs: Laundromat of Love bazaar which will take place on December 16 and 17 from 12pm to 8pm at The School in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya. — Picture courtesy of Art For GrabsKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — If you’re looking for someplace to head to next week, why not drop by Art For Grabs latest bazaar which will be themed “Laundromat of Love”.

The bazaar which will take place on December 16 and 17 from 12pm to 8pm at The School in Jaya One, Petaling Jaya will feature 70 art and crafts booths, 20 local causes and 12 events to highlight the work of local artists and activists, in collaboration with the EU Delegation to Malaysia.

Among the highlights will be a forum on the Rohingya community titled ‘Rohingya: What can we do?” that discusses on what Malaysians do as individuals to provide aid and support for the community.

The panel session will feature representatives from EU Delegation to Malaysia, Tenaganita, Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network and Klang assemblyman Charles Santiago.

There will also be a poetry book launch titled “Voices of the Displaced”, which is a collection of poetry by migrant workers and refugees collected through the Migrant Poetry Competition in 2015 and 2016. The collection features poets from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Syria.

Art For Grabs founder Pang Khee Teik said the theme “Laundromat of Love” was designed to awaken Malaysians towards our common problems and learn how to come together to fix them.

“Our problems are all chained to the same root causes, the same economic forces, and the same culture. That is why we will not be able to solve our problems alone. We need each other.

“We hope this series of events will help us appreciate how differently being human means to each of us and how important it is to protect that difference,” he added.

Other highlights include a forum on curbing the culture of online hate attacks through a forum titled “Rape and Hate Online: The Hidden Costs of A Malicious Culture” by EMPOWER.

Kleptopoly, a board game designed to help you understand asset declaration, money laundering and how to prevent corruption will also be launched at the event.

For more details, check out the Art For Grabs‎ Facebook page.