Armani/Prive celebrates iris in new luxury scent

'Iris Celadon' is a new addition to the Armani/Privé La Collection luxury fragrance line. — AFP picROME, Jan 19 — The Italian fashion house is expanding its La Collection line of Armani/Privé haute couture luxury fragrances with a new iris-inspired scent. “Iris Céladon” is the seventh addition to the La Collection range and is due out from January 23, 2017.

Launched in 2004, the Armani/Privé brand encompasses several collections of luxury scents crafted from precious, high-end ingredients to make authentic fragrances. It currently features five fragrance lines: Les Eaux, Les 1001 Nuits, Les Editions Couture, Les Terres Précieuses and La Collection, which gets a new addition with “Iris Celadon.”

Celebrating iris

After having explored and exalted amber, incense, Calabrian bergamot, mimosa and leather, the Italian label is celebrating iris, enveloping the flower in musks and patchouli.

Giorgio Armani enlisted perfumer Marie Salamagne to create the scent. Iris enters the scene in aldehyde form, enrobed in bergamot and cardamom. This gives way to a resinous iris heart with buttery notes, underpinned by a maté absolute. The sensual scent then follows through with musks, ambrette and patchouli.

A precious package

The iris-inspired fragrance brings a new color to La Collection with a bottle lid finished in a gray-green celadon shade. Although fluctuating and almost undefinable, this pale jade color is light and radiant. Blue, green or gray, depending where it's viewed from, this unique color adorns the bottle's hand-poured lid.

This takes the form of a gemstone, a signature feature of La Collection scents. The bottle has the same sleek, pared-down design as other fragrances in the range, finished in a deep black shade, synonymous with elegance.

“Iris Céladon,” a seventh scent in the La Collection series, joins “Ambre Eccentrico,” “Encens Satin,” “Eau de Jade,” “Pierre de Lune,” “Cuir Améthyste” and “Bois d'Encens.” — AFP-Relaxnews