Ariana Grande is the new face of Reebok

Grande is following in the footsteps of supermodel Gigi Hadid and rapper Kendrick Lamar by partnering with Reebok. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — Ariana Grande has become the latest Reebok ambassador.

The sportswear giant revealed its new star recruit via Instagram, sharing a photo of the popstar wearing an oversized Reebok sweater and sneakers on an empty stage used for her Dangerous Woman tour, completing the preppy look with her signature statement ponytail. The brand captioned the photo: “Bold. Confident. Defiant. From the styles she wears to the sweat that she drips, @ArianaGrande is constantly challenging conventions, inspiring dangerous women everywhere to be their best selves. Join us in showing some love to the newest member of the Reebok family!”

Grande, for her part, announced the news to her 113 million Instagram followers with the message: “Confidence, self belief and self expression. I am proud to partner with @Reebok who has the same ideals and beliefs as me & that I hope to instil in my babes.”

Reebok will feature Grande in various social media campaigns and marketing efforts for a total of one year, WWD reports, meaning we can expect to see her regularly decked out the brand’s pieces for the foreseeable future.

In joining the Reebok team, Grande is following in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in entertainment currently, including supermodel Gigi Hadid and rapper Kendrick Lamar. The star has previous experience of the fashion industry, having teamed up with London-based brand Lipsy last year on a clothing collaboration. — AFP-Relaxnews