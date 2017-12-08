Ariana Grande is taking over the fragrance industry

A file picture of Ariana Grande teasing about her perfume Ari on Instagram. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Nov 8 — Ariana Grande is an undisputed pop princess, but new figures show that she is also an exceptionally talented fragrance designer.

The 24-year-old US recording artist’s perfume range has achieved global sales of a huge US$150 million (RM611.3 million) in the space of just two years, making her something of a heavyweight in the celebrity fragrance business.

Grande first made a move on the perfume industry back in September 2015, when she teamed up with Luxe Brands on her signature scent, “Ari by Ariana Grande”. The fragrance, which features sparkling fruity top notes, a floral heart and a musky, marshmallowy, base, was notable for its cutesy pink bottle with a white pompon detail, and became an instant hit.

Her partnership with Luxe Brands has since led to the launch of “Moonlight”, a sweet and fruity scent designed to capture Grande’s “luminescent personality”, and “Sweet Like Candy”, another sugary combination of berries, vanilla, marshmallow and precious woods. Grande has also joined forces with her brother Frankie on a unisex fragrance, “Frankie by Ariana Grande”, which launched on Valentine’s Day in 2016.

“The undisputed success of Ariana’s fragrance portfolio is a testament to her authentic connection with her fans and to her evolution from artist to megastar and role model,” said Grande’s manager Scooter Braun.

“The Ariana Grande fragrance business continues to defy the trajectory of celebrity fragrances,” added Joel B. Ronkin, chief executive officer of Luxe Brands. “With Ariana’s undeniable status as an international superstar, the success of the Ariana Grande fragrance portfolio is certain to continue to reach new heights.”

Grande’s success in the cosmetics industry can in part be put down to her huge social media following, which includes 115 million followers on Instagram and two billion views on YouTube. Since bursting onto the scene in 2013, her star power has seen her achieve three platinum-selling albums, four Grammy Award nominations and eight hits on the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She is also making waves in the fashion industry, with sportswear giant Reebok signing her up as an ambassador in September this year. — AFP-Relaxnews