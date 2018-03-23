Are these celebrities set to be the next big beauty moguls?

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles January 18, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 23 — Celebrity beauty lines are definitely trending, with household names such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Madonna all deftly turning their hand to cosmetics ventures of late. And their success appears to have inspired a host of other stars — earlier this month, fashion mogul and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham revealed she was working on a skincare project, just weeks after her ex-footballer husband David launched a beauty line of his own. All of which begs the question: who’s up next?

Jennifer Lopez

The internet got very excited recently when Jennifer Lopez’s makeup artist Scott Barnes appeared to imply that the star is working on a beauty project. Having uploaded a picture of the singer and actress on the set of World of Dance to his Instagram account, Barnes reportedly responded to a question from fellow makeup professional Ivan Vargas with the reply: “I’m using a bronzer that @Jlo is making its pretty amazing!! Shh.” The response was deleted soon afterwards, but not before it was captured by by Vargas himself. So is JLo bottling some of her famous golden glow? We hope so.

Serena Williams

Rumors surrounding the plans of tennis ace and all-round superwoman Serena Williams were also flying earlier this month, with the news — reported by TMZ — that the athlete had trademarked the name “Aneres” in the categories of skincare, bath products, makeup and more. Is Williams about to serve up a body lotion or a new foundation? She certainly has a lot on her plate at the moment, occupied as she is with her new baby daughter and her tennis comeback, but we’re sure she’d be a hit.

Bella Thorne

A third mysterious celebrity makeup rumour concerns actress Bella Thorne, who, as Hello Giggles recently reported, appeared to tell fans via Instagram that she had a beauty collection in the works. Having uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a matte, raspberry lipstick to Instagram, the star then reportedly replied to a comment from a fan with the news that the lippy was, in fact, from her “upcoming makeup line.” The cryptic remark is all the information we have so far, but given Thorne’s penchant for having fun with cosmetics, we think she’d be a great candidate for next celebrity beauty mogul. — AFP-Relaxnews