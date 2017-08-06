Apply for the best job title in the world: Planetary Protection Officer

Nasa is hiring a 'Planetary Protection Officer' to keep the planet safe. — Picture courtesy of istock.com/imaginimaWASHINGTON, Aug 6 — There's still time to apply for the position of 'Planetary Protection Officer' at Nasa, a job title that will make you a guaranteed hit at cocktail parties.

The successful candidate's duties involve protecting the planet and mankind from an alien invasion.

Or, in Nasa-speak: "Planetary protection is concerned with the avoidance of organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

Before you start brushing up your resume and fluffing up your cape, however, you might want to take a look at the list of qualifications.

Along with broad engineering expertise, applicants must have advanced knowledge of "Planetary Protection," such as its requirements and mission categories.

That does not include a thorough knowledge of the franchise Men In Black.

Applicants must have experience planning, executing or overseeing space programmes of national significance, and have strong skills in diplomacy.

Not necessarily for negotiating with alien life forms, but more for use in multilateral discussions amongst different coalitions and organizations.

The job pays between US$124,406 to $187,000 (RM532,147 to RM799,893) a year and is open to US nationals and US citizens.

Think you have what it takes? The deadline for applying is August 14, 2017. More information can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/474414000. — AFP-Relaxnews