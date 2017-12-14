Anya Hindmarch says goodbye to catwalk shows

Anya Hindmarch 2016 Spring / Summer collection show at London Fashion Week. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 14 — Accessories designer Anya Hindmarch is saying goodbye to the catwalk.

The British creative’s eponymous luxury brand is set to replace its elaborate fashion week catwalk shows in favour of four yearly “happenings,” WWD reports.

The label is also adopting a see-now-buy-now strategy that will allow clients to purchase items from the collections as they are officially unveiled.

The brand is reportedly planning a special event for London Fashion Week in February 2018, that will preview its new approach, before fully rolling out the see-now-buy-now format next September.

“It’s a new toy for me to play with, and a way to amplify the brand’s creativity,” Hindmarch told WWD of the new events strategy. “There will be some on a big scale, others more intimate, some in London, others maybe outside London.”

The news signals the latest change of direction for the brand, which expanded into home goods earlier this year with the launch of a line of scented candles, dubbed ‘Anya Hindmarch Smells.’

Hindmarch is the latest in a long line of designers to abandon the traditional seasonal fashion calendar to road-test the ‘see-now-buy-now’ model.

British house Burberry was among the first to pioneer the concept in 2016, with major brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade and Michael Kors since following suit. — AFP-Relaxnews