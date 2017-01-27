Anwar Hadid joins sister Bella in Zadig & Voltaire campaign

Anwar Hadid stars in the spring/summer 2017 Zadig & Voltaire campaign. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Jan 27 — Queen of the catwalk and designers’ darling, Bella Hadid, is Zadig & Voltaire’s new muse for the spring/summer 2017 season.

But the star model isn’t the only face fronting this latest campaign, as Bella is joined by her younger brother, Anwar Hadid, as well as DJ and it girl Clara 3000, and up-and-coming model Vera.

After two seasons fronted by Polish model Malgosia Bela, Zadig & Voltaire has signed up the ultimate model of the moment, Bella Hadid, for its latest ads.

After a rapid rise to fame over the course of a few seasons, the model is everywhere right now in the fashion world, just like her sister Gigi.

And Bella shone on the runways once again just a few days ago at haute couture fashion week in Paris.

Fashion icons and influencers

For its spring/summer 2017 campaign, the high-end ready-to-wear brand was keen to sign up young international influencers.

And, above all, the label was on the lookout for four distinct personalities to showcase its new rock/chic collection.

Bella Hadid is accompanied by her younger brother, Anwar, who recently joined his sisters in the modeling business.

Clara 3000, a DJ who performs at fashion shows, and upcoming model, Vera, complete the all-star cast.

The campaign presents iconic pieces from the Zadig & Voltaire spring/summer collection, including the James bag, “Amour” cashmeres, leather biker jackets and military style parkas.

The models were photographed at the brand’s Parisian headquarters against a minimalist backdrop of white walls and moldings.

Each model is captured posing on a couch, in front of a door and on a stool.

The campaign and the collection will be revealed progressively, between January and May 2017, with three installments, 12 visuals and eight web ads to come. — AFP-Relaxnews