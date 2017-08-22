Another solar eclipse is coming to the US in 2024 (VIDEO)

People watch the total solar eclipse in Guernsey, Wyoming, US August 21, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 22 — The United States will only have to wait seven years to see another total solar eclipse.

The total solar eclipse that passed over the country on Aug. 21 was the first one visible from the contiguous United States since 1979, Time magazine reported.

The next total solar eclipse will take place on July 2, 2019. It will be visible from parts of South America and the South Pacific, according to Nasa.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the United States will take place on April 8, 2024.

The paths of the 2017 eclipse and the 2024 eclipse will intersect at Carbondale, Illinois. — Reuters