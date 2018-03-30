Another reason why eating out is bad for your health

Those who eat out at restaurants could be exposed to a higher level of phthalates, a group of potentially health damaging chemicals. — Istock.com pic via AFPLOS ANGELES, March 30 — New US research has found those who regularly eat out at restaurants, cafeterias or fast-food outlets could be exposed to a higher level of phthalates — a group of hormone-disrupting chemicals commonly used in food packaging which can potentially harm health.

Carried out by researchers at Milken Institute School of Public Health at the George Washington University and the University of California, Berkeley, School of Public Health, the study is the first to compare the level of phthalate exposures in those who eat out to those who eat more home-cooked meals.

For the research the team asked 10,253 participants to recall what they had eaten in the previous 24 hours and whether they had dined out or at home, and took urine samples to measure the levels of phthalate break-down products.

They found that those who reported eating out more in restaurants, fast food outlets and cafeterias had phthalate levels that were nearly 35 per cent higher than those who reported eating food at home that was mostly purchased at the grocery store.

Although the association between dining out and phthalate exposure was significant for all age groups, it was even higher among adolescents, with teenagers who had dined out showing up to a 55 per cent higher level of phthalates compared to those who only ate at home.

The team also found that certain foods, in particular cheeseburgers and sandwiches, were also linked to a 30 per cent higher phthalate levels in all age groups, but only if they were purchased in a fast-food outlet, restaurant, or cafeteria.

Many everyday products used in the food industry contain phthalates, including takeaway containers, gloves used in handling food, and food-processing equipment. Previous research has suggested that phthalates can leach from plastic containers or wrapping into food.

With two-thirds of the US population eating food purchased outside the home on a daily basis, the researchers described the findings as “worrisome.”

“This study suggests food prepared at home is less likely to contain high levels of phthalates, chemicals linked to fertility problems, pregnancy complications and other health issues,” says senior author Ami Zota. “Our findings suggest that dining out may be an important, and previously under-recognised source of exposure to phthalates for the US population.”

“Pregnant women, children and teens are more vulnerable to the toxic effects of hormone-disrupting chemicals, so it’s important to find ways to limit their exposures,” added lead author Julia Varshavsky.

The team now advise cooking more meals at home to reduce exposure to the chemicals. “Preparing food at home may represent a win-win for consumers,” adds Zota. “Home-cooked meals can be a good way to reduce sugar, unhealthy fats and salt. And this study suggests it may not have as many harmful phthalates as a restaurant meal.” — AFP-Relaxnews