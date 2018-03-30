Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Animals at the London Zoo enjoy festive Easter egg treats (VIDEO)

Friday March 30, 2018
09:13 AM GMT+8

Black-capped squirrel monkeys eat food contained within papier mache eggs at London Zoo in London March 29, 2018. — ReutersBlack-capped squirrel monkeys eat food contained within papier mache eggs at London Zoo in London March 29, 2018. — ReutersLONDON, March 30 — Lemurs, monkeys and Komodo dragons enjoyed festive treats at the London Zoo yesterday when keepers fed them Easter eggs.

Whether finding and retrieving treats from colourful oval containers or feasting on actual eggs, they celebrated the season — and at the same time followed their natural instincts.

Ganas, the Komodo Dragon, who can sniff out food from up to 6 miles (9 km) away by using his tongue, made short work of a selection of duck, quail and chicken eggs.

“Komodo dragons actually eat eggs in the wild,” said keeper Joe Capon. “They’ll eat eggs of other dragons and they’ll eat eggs of crocodiles, so they like to do it here too in captivity.”

The zoo says the Easter-themed event encourages captive animals to use skills they would need in the wild, like finding food among foliage. — Reuters

