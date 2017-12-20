Americans would give up Netflix for clear skin, survey finds

What would you give up for clear skin? — Picture by gpointstudio/Istock.comNEW YORK, Dec 20 — How important is it to have a clear complexion for life? Would you give up your favourite TV show for great skin? What about social media?

According to a new survey conducted by skincare brand AcneFree, 80 per cent of Americans would be willing to give up both Netflix and Instagram for six months, in exchange for blemish-free skin for the rest of their existence. Data from 2016 that showed that Netflix subscribers in the US streamed 42.5 billion hours of programming in just one year, while Americans are also thought to spend an average of 24 minutes each day on Instagram.

Despite the fact that an estimated four out of every five women in the US wear makeup on a daily basis, 82 per cent of female respondents claimed they would be willing to avoid makeup for a year for clear skin, while more than 82 per cent of participants also said they would sacrifice all their gifts this holiday season.

When it comes to at-home acne remedies, the survey found that toothpaste, honey and lemon came out top, but there were also some surprises in store, with people reporting everything from coffee grounds, garlic and onions, and chocolate as potential pimple busters. Cat litter, mascara and even Elmer’s Glue appeared on the list, as did more holistic options such as crying, praying and meditation.

Skincare worries aren’t specific to the US, either — according to recent data from global tech giant Google, the most popular beauty question of 2017 was: “How to get rid of pimples?” The second most popular question was “How to get rid of back acne?”, while “How to get rid of acne scars?” came in at number five.

The AcneFree survey was conducted using SurveyMonkey, and asked more than 1,000 men and women which coveted items they were willing to sacrifice to be acne-free for life. — AFP-Relaxnews