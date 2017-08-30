Americans rate romance, affection among preferred sexual behaviours

Kissing and cuddling are among the US's top bedroom behaviours. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 30 — If you’re wondering which type of bedroom behaviour is your partner’s favorite, the chances are it’s some good old-fashioned kissing and cuddling according to a new US survey.

Carried out by researchers at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington and the Center for Sexual Health Promotion, the US nationally representative study is the first of its kind to gather data on a wide range of sexual behaviours not previously studied before in the general population.

For the research the team recruited 2,021 adults in total, (975 men, 1,046 women) and asked participants to respond anonymously and in complete confidence about whether they have ever engaged in more than 30 sexual behaviors.

In addition, researchers also looked at the level of appeal of nearly 50 sexual behaviours.

The responses showed that many of the participants had engaged in a wide variety of sexual behaviours, although for many their favorites were actually fairly common.

“Contrary to some stereotypes, the most appealing behaviors, even for men, are romantic and affectionate behaviours,” says Debby Herbenick, professor and the lead author on the study.

“These included kissing more often during sex, cuddling, saying sweet/romantic things during sex, making the room feel romantic in preparation for sex, and so on.”

Other common sexual behaviours included wearing sexy lingerie/underwear (reported by 75 per cent women, 26 per cent men), sending/receiving digital nude/semi-nude photos (54 per cent women, 65 per cent men), and reading erotic stories (57 per cent of participants).

The team also found that although many men and women rated a wide range of sexual behaviours as appealing, and may have tried them at some point in the past, less had actually engaged in them in the past month or even year.

Commenting on the significance of the findings Herbenick said, “These data highlight opportunities for couples to talk more openly with one another about their sexual desires and interests.

“Together they may find new ways of being romantic or sexual with one another, enhancing both their sexual satisfaction and relationship happiness.”

The findings can be found published online in the journal PLOS One. — AFP-Relaxnews