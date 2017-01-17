American Institute of Architecture reveals 2017 Honours Awards winners

The new Aspen Art Museum designed by Shigeru Ban. — Picture courtesy of Derek SkalkoNEW YORK, Jan 17 — The American Institute of Architecture (AIA) has selected 23 projects by US-based architects as winners of the prestigious Honour Awards for 2017.

Described as ”the profession’s highest recognition of works that exemplify excellence in architecture, interior architecture and urban design”, a jury panel from the American Institute of Architects have chosen 23 projects to receive Honour Awards.

While the architectural firm must be licenced in the US, the project can be located from anywhere in the world. This year, winners include: THREAD, an artists’ residency and cultural centre by Toshiko Mori Architect, in Senegal; The Six, an affordable veteran housing space by Brooks + Scarpa, in Los Angeles; and the Aspen Art Museum by Shigeru Ban Architects with CCY Architects, in Colorado.

For a full list of the recipients, see this link. — AFP-Relaxnews