American designer Casey Cadwallader takes over from David Koma at Mugler

Casey Cadwallader, the the new Artistic Director of Mugler fashion. — Picture by Arnaud Lajeunie/Mugler via AFPNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Mugler has enlisted American designer Casey Cadwallader — still relatively little-known outside of the industry — to take the helm of its women’s ready-to-wear collections, the fashion house announced today, December 5. He takes over from David Koma, the luxury label’s creative director for the last four years.

American designer Casey Cadwallader was named creative director of Mugler, December 1.

Casey Cadwallader studied at Cornell University in the USA. He then gained experience working with the likes of Marc Jacobs, Loewe, Narciso Rodriguez and Acne Studios.

“[We] are very happy to welcome Casey Cadwallader to Mugler. His determination and unique sensitivity to Mugler’s artistic and experimental heritage will enable us to pursue the renewal of the House in the long term. We are confident that his personal vision and talent will position Mugler amongst the most sought after avant-garde fashion brands of today,” said Sandrine Groslier, President of Clarins Fragrance Group, Mugler Fashion and Fragrance in a statement.

However, the label has not yet stated whether the new creative director’s first collection will be presented at the next Fashion Week in March.

Departing director, David Koma will focus on developing his own label in London. — AFP-Relaxnews