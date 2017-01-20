Always finding space for one more piece of outsider art

Monty Blanchard, president of the American Folk Art Museum in New York, and Leslie Tcheyan, a jewellery designer, have little wall space left for their vast art collection at their home in the TriBeCa neighbourhood of New York, January 13, 2017. The soaring three-bedroom loft (including the bathrooms and kitchen) is filled with art, reflecting work by untrained and outsider artists. — Picture by Tony Cenicola/The New York Times NEW YORK, Jan 20 — Monty Blanchard, president of the American Folk Art Museum, and his companion of 10 years, Leslie Tcheyan, a jewellery designer, do have one blank spot left on a wall of their Tribeca apartment — but just one.

The rest of the soaring three-bedroom loft (including the bathrooms and kitchen) is filled with art, reflecting work by untrained and outsider artists — predominantly American, but also European — as well as Indian and Indonesian art; photography; African and Oceanic currency; Japanese ceramics; found industrial objects; and Chinese funerary items.

Yet they always manage to make room for more, as they will probably do after visiting the annual Outsider Art Fair this week at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

Blanchard, a former investment banker who became president of the museum in 2011, started collecting art with the mother of his three grown daughters, Anne Hill Blanchard, who died in 2002. He and Tcheyan moved in together in 2010.

“We both lived on the Upper East Side in more traditional lofts,” Blanchard said. “When we came here, the ceiling height and the light helped the art completely open up. We’d put it up and then at some point later we’d say, ‘Oh, my goodness, look at what’s going on between this piece and that piece and the other piece’.”

They typically spend US$1,000 to US$15,000 (RM 4,446 to RM 66,697) on an artwork, buying what they viscerally respond to, toting empty carry-on bags on trips in anticipation of purchases.

Their collection ranges from a tinfoil Wolverine (US$100) to a large Martín Ramírez train (US$100,000). There are works by recognised masters (Bill Traylor, Thornton Dial, Achilles Rizzoli) and anonymous creators, like the grandmother whose crocheted work was created in a Maine assisted-living centre for people with dementia.

In 1998, Blanchard gave more than 75 pieces to the American Folk Art Museum, but he and Tcheyan rarely sell anything — and keep very little in storage. Below are excerpts from our conversation.

Q: Which piece would you grab first in a fire?

Blanchard: The Bill Traylor running rabbit. That piece has the combination of fluidity and solidity — of stasis and dynamism — that you find in great art. I also particularly like the fact that the colour scheme is not obvious. It’s very subtle and yet harmonious.

Q: How do you approach the Outsider Art Fair?

Tcheyan: We don’t go once, we don’t go twice; we go every day, all day.

Q: What motivates you to collect this work?

Blanchard: What I respond to is artists almost always coming from outside the mainstream who have a unique or distinctive and coherent vision that is related to their own personal authenticity as opposed to being related to the current trends in the art world.

Q: Why include trained artists, like your two recent purchases by Terence Koh?

Blanchard: They fit in entirely. His combination of the intensity that he works in, the natural roughness of what he does. It’s like they’ve always been here.

Q: Do you ultimately want to give your collection to one museum?

Blanchard: That would be my preference. But it may not be that there is any institution that would want the whole thing.

Q: Do you change things around often?

Blanchard: We don’t do a regular rotation. When we lend something out, we fill up that space and when the piece comes back it has to compete. And sometimes, when we get new things, it causes us to rethink.

Tcheyan: So far these walls just keep absorbing everything.

Q: Why do you keep one square of white space in the bedroom?

Tcheyan: One reason is to tweak Monty every morning; he wakes up and he goes, “Ah, that white space, what are we going to put there?” But also because it’s telling you this collection is not finished. There’s so much more to find. — The New York Times