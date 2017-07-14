Altuzarra quits NY fashion week for Paris runway

Joseph Altuzarra will present his spring/summer 2018 collection in Paris. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 14 ― The Altuzarra fashion house will present its spring/summer 2018 collection in the French capital in September. This will be the first Parisian show for French fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra, who launched his ready-to-wear womenswear label in New York in 2008.

New York fashion week continues to lose ground to Paris. After Rodarte and Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra is the latest fashion house to leave the Big Apple to show collections in the French capital. The luxury brand will present its upcoming collection at Paris fashion week in September, as part of the spring/summer 2018 shows.

“I was born and raised in Paris, and the city holds a very deep personal significance for me. This has been a dream of mine since the very beginning, and now the time feels right. I am honoured to be invited by La Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode to show in my hometown of Paris,” said Joseph Altuzarra, crowned CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2014.

With this Parisian show, the French designer affirms a desire to reinforce brand identity and boost international growth.

For the time being, Rihanna is the only designer who has decided to quit Paris for New York. July 10, the singer announced that her next Fenty Puma collection will show at New York fashion week in September. ― AFP-Relaxnews