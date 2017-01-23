Last updated Monday, January 23, 2017 4:44 pm GMT+8

‘Showgirls’ is the greatest film ever made: ‘Alternative facts’ become viral meme

Monday January 23, 2017
03:00 PM GMT+8

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screen show a picture of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picPress Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screen show a picture of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 23 — The hashtag “AlternativeFact” became the top trending topic on Twitter overnight.

On Saturday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused the media of inaccurately reporting about the number of attendees at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period — both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said in a briefing.

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway then defended his unsubstantiated statistics on NBC’s Meet the Press programme yesterday — but perhaps made the situation worse by saying Spicer merely offered “alternative facts.”

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” she said.

The host, Chuck Todd, seemed clearly confused about the term — and pointed out that Spicer’s speech was peppered with factual errors.

“Look, alternative facts are not facts,” Todd told Conway. “They’re falsehoods.”

Naturally, social media users couldn’t resist offering their own #AlternativeFact.

Check out some of the best ones below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

