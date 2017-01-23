‘Showgirls’ is the greatest film ever made: ‘Alternative facts’ become viral meme

Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivers a statement while television screen show a picture of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration at the press briefing room of the White House in Washington January 21, 2017. — Reuters picWASHINGTON, Jan 23 — The hashtag “AlternativeFact” became the top trending topic on Twitter overnight.

On Saturday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer accused the media of inaccurately reporting about the number of attendees at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period — both in person and around the globe,” Spicer said in a briefing.

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm of the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”

White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway then defended his unsubstantiated statistics on NBC’s Meet the Press programme yesterday — but perhaps made the situation worse by saying Spicer merely offered “alternative facts.”

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood. And Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” she said.

The host, Chuck Todd, seemed clearly confused about the term — and pointed out that Spicer’s speech was peppered with factual errors.

“Look, alternative facts are not facts,” Todd told Conway. “They’re falsehoods.”

Naturally, social media users couldn’t resist offering their own #AlternativeFact.

Check out some of the best ones below:

“The Death Star had no design flaws. Period.” pic.twitter.com/mZBB4MnPLm — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) January 22, 2017

Mr. Trump has very large hands. pic.twitter.com/CKzTK41vmm — 💚💙 BeLinda 💚💙 (@AKGrown12) January 22, 2017

"I am a NIgerian prince in need of a small loan. My enormous assets are frozen. Will email you soon. Period." pic.twitter.com/d0kOlmfy1w — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 22, 2017

"You're free to leave the Hotel California whenever you'd like." #SpicerFacts pic.twitter.com/hce2BSTjtH — Brian (@briblu311) January 22, 2017

I've NEVER done any drugs in my life nor have I ever swore in public nor smoked a cigarette #alternativefact — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) January 23, 2017

E.T. is the best Atari game of all time. Period. pic.twitter.com/oS8PrqgqGJ — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 22, 2017

"I cannot tell a lie...but...perhaps I can interest you in an alternative fact?" pic.twitter.com/bGIMf3b9wT — Alex Rainert (@arainert) January 22, 2017