Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

All the nail art inspiration you need this Easter

Friday March 30, 2018
03:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Starbucks coffee in California ‘must have cancer warning’The Edit: Starbucks coffee in California ‘must have cancer warning’

Stephens to face Ostapenko in Miami Open title clashStephens to face Ostapenko in Miami Open title clash

Trump: US withdrawing troops from Syria very soonTrump: US withdrawing troops from Syria very soon

The Edit: Spielberg revisits 1980s heyday in ‘Ready Player One’The Edit: Spielberg revisits 1980s heyday in ‘Ready Player One’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Nail artist Hanninator used three shades — and a lot of patience — to achieve this design. — AFP picNail artist Hanninator used three shades — and a lot of patience — to achieve this design. — AFP picPARIS, March 30 — Easter is upon us, and what better way to welcome it than with a manicure makeover? Check out these springtime looks for inspiration.

If you love nothing more than an egg-cellent pun, then this is your season. Nail artist @hannah_nails_it has come up with more than a few for you to try out — complete with freehand egg designs painted onto a sky-blue base.

For a sugary sweet pastel spin on Easter nail art, look no further than @decorateddigits, who has created a mesmerising graduated look that rolls through a palette of springtime yellows, pinks, blues and greens. Add a high-gloss top coat for a sophisticated finish.

 

Springtime pastels🌸🌼

A post shared by Jordan (@decorateddigits) on

Get floral with a bold motif like this one from @nailsblogm, which combines contrasting shades of reds, pinks and blues for a modern and fresh springtime vibe.

Hungry for Easter eggs? Channel your favourite chocolate treats with a delicious-looking pastel pattern such as this one from @hanninator, which focuses on various combinations of pinks, purples and yellows.

Accent nails are a great way to achieve a statement manicure without losing too much time to the details. This one from @nailmaniabynicky riffs on vibrant springtime hues and ties in a quirky, floral element for a great all-rounder. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram