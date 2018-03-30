All the nail art inspiration you need this Easter

Nail artist Hanninator used three shades — and a lot of patience — to achieve this design. — AFP picPARIS, March 30 — Easter is upon us, and what better way to welcome it than with a manicure makeover? Check out these springtime looks for inspiration.

If you love nothing more than an egg-cellent pun, then this is your season. Nail artist @hannah_nails_it has come up with more than a few for you to try out — complete with freehand egg designs painted onto a sky-blue base.

For a sugary sweet pastel spin on Easter nail art, look no further than @decorateddigits, who has created a mesmerising graduated look that rolls through a palette of springtime yellows, pinks, blues and greens. Add a high-gloss top coat for a sophisticated finish.

Springtime pastels🌸🌼 A post shared by Jordan (@decorateddigits) on Mar 24, 2018 at 7:40pm PDT

Get floral with a bold motif like this one from @nailsblogm, which combines contrasting shades of reds, pinks and blues for a modern and fresh springtime vibe.

Hungry for Easter eggs? Channel your favourite chocolate treats with a delicious-looking pastel pattern such as this one from @hanninator, which focuses on various combinations of pinks, purples and yellows.

Accent nails are a great way to achieve a statement manicure without losing too much time to the details. This one from @nailmaniabynicky riffs on vibrant springtime hues and ties in a quirky, floral element for a great all-rounder. — AFP-Relaxnews