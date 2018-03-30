All the nail art inspiration you need this Easter

PARIS, March 30 — Easter is upon us, and what better way to welcome it than with a manicure makeover? Check out these springtime looks for inspiration.
If you love nothing more than an egg-cellent pun, then this is your season. Nail artist @hannah_nails_it has come up with more than a few for you to try out — complete with freehand egg designs painted onto a sky-blue base.
For a sugary sweet pastel spin on Easter nail art, look no further than @decorateddigits, who has created a mesmerising graduated look that rolls through a palette of springtime yellows, pinks, blues and greens. Add a high-gloss top coat for a sophisticated finish.
Get floral with a bold motif like this one from @nailsblogm, which combines contrasting shades of reds, pinks and blues for a modern and fresh springtime vibe.
Hungry for Easter eggs? Channel your favourite chocolate treats with a delicious-looking pastel pattern such as this one from @hanninator, which focuses on various combinations of pinks, purples and yellows.
Accent nails are a great way to achieve a statement manicure without losing too much time to the details. This one from @nailmaniabynicky riffs on vibrant springtime hues and ties in a quirky, floral element for a great all-rounder. — AFP-Relaxnews