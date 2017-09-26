All eyes on these five Paris Fashion Week shows

A model walks the runway during the Lacoste fashion show during February 2017 New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 11, 2017 in New York City. Lacoste returns to Paris with a show kicking off its 85th-anniversary celebrations. — AFP picPARIS, Sept 26 — After New York, London and Milan, the French capital is rolling out the red carpet for Paris Fashion Week, which opens today, with a single show from Jacquemus at 8pm. This final Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2018 ready-to-wear season will be keenly watched, with debut collections, a birthday bonanza and a life-sized fashion show all on the agenda. Here are five of the hottest shows to watch out for at this season’s Paris Fashion Week.

Lacoste’s 85th anniversary

All eyes will be on Lacoste, tomorrow, with an eagerly awaited show launching various festivities to celebrate the brand’s 85th anniversary. For the occasion, the brand — founded in 1933 — is making a comeback to Paris after no less than 13 years away. This return to its roots will allow Felipe Oliveira Baptista — Lacoste creative director since 2010 — to present his first collection for the crocodile brand in the French capital. All in all, it’s set to be one of the most closely watched shows of this season’s Paris Fashion Week.

A Givenchy debut

Back in March, Givenchy announced the arrival of English fashion designer Clare Waight Keller as its new creative director, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who stepped down a month earlier. The fashion house is now poised to reveal the first ever ready-to-wear collection from the former Chloé creative director. The show, held October 1, will be watched with eagle eyes, as the fashion world waits to find what new direction Givenchy will take, after being heavily influenced by Riccardo Tisci’s style during his 12-year stint at the helm of the fashion house.

New designer at Chloé

As a result of Clare Waight Keller’s departure, Chloé will also be in the spotlight this Fashion Week. The fashion house named Natacha Ramsay-Levi as its new creative director in March, shining the spotlight on a second female designer at this season’s Paris Fashion Week. The French designer, who previously worked with Nicolas Ghesquière, will present her first ever collection for the label, September 28.

Olivier Lapidus at Lanvin

Founded in 1889, Lanvin has seen several changes over the last couple of years. After the departure of Alber Elbaz in fall 2015, the fashion house waited five months to sign up Bouchra Jarrar as its new creative director of womenswear collections. Just two seasons later, the French fashion designer left the oldest Parisian fashion house still in operation. French designer Olivier Lapidus ultimately took the creative helm at Lanvin in July 2017. He joins the line-up of designers presenting debut collections at PFW, with his first collection for the house set to preview at an eagerly anticipated show tomorrow.

The world’s biggest fashion show

In partnership with the French federation of haute couture and fashion, and with support from Paris city hall, L’Oréal Paris is staging its first ever fashion and beauty show on the French capital’s famous Champs-Elysées, October 1. This unprecedented event will bring no less than 30 makeup artists, 30 hair stylists, 50 L’Oréal Paris spokespeople and models, 600 front-row VIP guests, and some 300,000 Parisians to this most prestigious of avenues. It’s definitely a must-see. — AFP-Relaxnews