Alexandra Shulman to leave British Vogue

British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman will leave the magazine this June. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 26 ― British Vogue Editor Alexandra Shulman is stepping down from her position at the fashion publication.

Shulman will leave the magazine this June, after 25 years at its helm, reports Vogue.co.uk.

“It was difficult to decide to leave but 25 years is a very long time and I am tremendously excited that I will now look forward into a different future,” Shulman said. “But I know that nothing will be quite like the years I have spent at Vogue.”

Shulman first joined the UK fashion bible in 1988, before being made Editor in 1992. She previously worked at Tatler and GQ. A successor to the role has yet to be announced. ― AFP-Relaxnews