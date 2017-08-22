Alex Mason completes historic highline crossing during total solar eclipse (VIDEO)

Alex Mason slacklines at Corbet's Couloir in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, USA on 21 August, 2017. — Reuters picJACKSON (Wyoming), Aug 22 — Professional slackliner builds a once-in-a-lifetime line in Jackson, Wyoming to highline in front of the first total solar eclipse visible from coast to coast since 1918.

This morning, Alex Mason, Bay Area native and professional slackliner took to the Tetons to high-line across his most scenic adventure yet — slacklining in front of the first solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years.

Mason, a World Slacklining Champion (2013), said “Crossing the couloir was the most amazing and surreal experiences of my life.

“Highlining is already so out of my comfort zone, so it was really intimidating to take this on during total darkness... But I’m so glad I did. Such an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Jackson Hole, said to be one of the best places to view the total solar eclipse in the United States, rigged a line through the famous Corbet’s Couloir with the help of fellow slacking legend, Sketchy Andy Lewis.

“Sketchy” was made famous by performing with Madonna in the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show and for creating the ‘ Slackladder’ with Mason in Hawaii last year.

“The line that Alex walked is 23m long, or roughly 75 ft,” says rigger and mentor, Andy Lewis.

“ It was 150 feet high off the deck directly, with 10,000 feet of exposure, and at 10,450 feet elevation, so it truly feels like you are walking in the sky. I’m really glad we were able to get a memorable shot today.”

Mason’s adventure across the most-shared eclipse in history, lasting roughly 2 minutes and 26 seconds beginning around 11:35am, was shot by National Geographic photographer and explorer, Keith Ladzinski.

“Photographing a solar eclipse is something I’ve never done but I’ve always wanted to do. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it was really special, I’m super excited on the outcome,” Ladzinski said.

In the growing sport of slacklining, Mason is becoming known as one of America’s top talents in a field mainly dominated by international competitors.

A veritable slackline prodigy, Mason grew up in California’s Bay Area and discovered slacklining at age 13 at his neighborhood climbing gym.

He landed his first front flip later that year.

“I describe slacklining as a two-inch-wide trampoline four feet off the ground.

“It’s a cross between gymnastics and tight rope.”

The level of tricks gets higher every year and Mason is helping driving that progression. He’s known for his consistency in landing difficult tricks under pressure.

He started competing in 2011, at age 14, and in 2012, he landed on the podium at every contest he entered, including National Championships, World Championships, and multiple World Cups.

In 2013, Mason won the Slackline World Championships in Vail, Colorado, at age 16. — Reuters