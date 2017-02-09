AirAsia expands fashion designer search 2017 to all ten asean countries

FashionValet is a sponsor of the AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/AirAsiaSEPANG, Feb 9 — AirAsia has expanded its third edition of AirAsia Runway Ready Designer Search 2017 to all ten Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) countries.

In a statement today, AirAsia said aspiring Asean fashion designers were set to receive the opportunity of a lifetime with the launch of AirAsia’s Runway Ready Designer Search 2017.

“The competition will see audition tours across the capitals of each country throughout April to June in search for the top two aspiring fashion designers to represent their country at the grand finale which will take place in Kuala Lumpur this August,” it said.

AirAsia said the winner would walk away with prizes worth at least RM350,000 including a confirmed slot in KL Fashion Week Ready To Wear 2018 and RM25,000 sponsored by FashionValet to produce a capsule collection which would be sold on FashionValet.com.

The winner would get 150,000 AirAsia BIG Points as well as AirAsia flights and more, it said.

“Among the panel of judges for the auditions are renowned fashion designers from each country such as Q Design and Play from Thailand, Anthony Ramirez from the Philippines and Mel Ahyar from Indonesia while Founder of KL Fashion Week Ready To Wear, Andrew Tan and Co-Founder of FashionValet, Vivy Yusof will be permanent judges across all auditions throughout Asean.

“In addition, Malaysia’s Alia Bastamam, fashion designer as well as Yang Mei Ling, Editor of FEMALE Malaysia magazine will also be part of the judging panel for the Malaysian auditions,” it said.

Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia Bhd, Aireen Omar, said Asean, a region filled with rich cultures, has inspired many fashion designers across the globe.

“But most importantly, Asean also has a strong talent pool which we hope to help bring to the forefront of the fashion industry through this regional designer search,” she said.

The designer search is open to any individual of any nationality, 30 years of age or below and residing in any of the ten Asean countries.

Three women’s ready-to-wear sketches inspired by Asean destinations are to be submitted with the complete registration form available at klfashionweek.com.

Participants can also get more information by emailing aarrds2017@klfashionweek.com.

Follow AirAsia’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/AirAsia for webisodes featuring the journey of all participants or follow the hashtag #AirAsiaRunwayon its Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) and Twitter (twitter.com/AirAsia). — Bernama