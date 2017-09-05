Agent Provocateur launches Fall 2017 campaign

A still from ‘Tease and Hustle’ by Agent Provocateur — Picture courtesy of Agent ProvocateurNEW YORK, Sept 5 — Agent Provocateur is making a comeback with a grungy new campaign film for fall.

The luxury lingerie brand has released Tease and Hustle, an edgy Fall/Winter 2017 campaign, revolving around a short film starring models Magdalena Frackowiak and Élise Crombez. It is the first campaign since the label was taken over by Four Holdings.

Tease and Hustle sees the two models engage in a game of strip snooker in a dim, underground bar, dressed in pink lacy bras, garters and motorcycle jackets and watched earnestly by an enraptured male crowd. The film was shot by director and photographer Anton Corbijn, and the soundtrack provided by Massive Attack. The wider campaign includes provocative black and white images of the models facing a brick wall, which Agent Provocateur has been teasing for weeks.

“It was time for AP to go back to its roots and remind everybody what Agent Provocateur is really about — music and film is in our DNA,” says the brand’s Creative Director Sarah Shotton on the Agent Provocateur site. “The film has a timeless feeling — it had grit, edge, and at its core is a femininity that’s born of strength and empowerment.”

Watch ‘Tease and Hustle’ and shop the Fall 2017 collection here. — AFP-Relaxnews