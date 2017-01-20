Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:51 am GMT+8

Afghan Zohra women’s orchestra all set for Davos (VIDEO)

Friday January 20, 2017
09:22 AM GMT+8

DAVOS, Jan 20 — Members of the Zohra orchestra, Afghanistan's first all-female ensemble to perform internationally, have overcome death threats and intimidation on their historic journey to perform at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Orchestra member Zarifa Adiba, 18, says the orchestra hopes to present a positive picture of Afghanistan to the world.

Image of the Afghan all-female orchestra in practice from the Reuters video.Image of the Afghan all-female orchestra in practice from the Reuters video.“Zohra ensemble is a totally positive image of Afghanistan to the world. And being one of the member of that and being one of the person who's going to show that picture to the world its its like a dream,” she says.

The 30 members aged between 14 and 20 performed yesterday wearing red hijab, today they will take part in a closing performance for the Forum. — Reuters

