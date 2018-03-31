Adwoa Aboah lands Giorgio Armani fragrance campaign

British model Adwoa Aboah poses on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards 2018 in London February 21, 2018. — AFP picLONDON, March 31 — Giorgio Armani has allegedly snapped up model of the moment Adwoa Aboah to star in its upcoming “Sì Passione” fragrance campaign.

The British model will front the campaign alongside longstanding brand ambassador Cate Blanchett and another new recruit, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio, reports WWD. The campaign is set to debut in the US on April 1 — the same day the fragrance will be rolled out exclusively at Macy’s Inc, before a nationwide launch in August.

In addition to a photographic campaign, the trio will also reportedly star in a series of individual videos in which they talk about what it means to be a “Sì woman”.

Australian actress Blanchett fronted her debut “Sì” fragrance campaign in 2013, and the addition of Aboah and Sampaio will no doubt help the perfume reach an even wider audience of beauty fans.

Aboah has made a name for herself amongst millennials as a fashion force but also as an activist, thanks to her online platform ‘Gurls Talk’, which offers young women a space to discuss topics such as female identity, mental illness, addiction, sexuality and racial diversity. Her modeling career has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with highlights including the “Model of the Year” gong at the 2017 fashion awards, and a major cosmetics role as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Sampaio — known for her prolific role as a Victoria’s Secret Angel — has also been diversifying her beauty portfolio of late, landing the position of ambassador for haircare brand Moroccanoil last year. — AFP-Relaxnews