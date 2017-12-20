Adwoa Aboah is model, artistic director for Burberry’s new images

Adwoa Aboah is the muse and artistic director of Burberry's first portfolio of images. — Picture courtesy of Juergen TellerLONDON, Dec 20 — Fashion house Burberry has signed up the model and activist Adwoa Aboah — named Model of the Year at the 2017 Fashion Awards — to front its new portfolio of images, showcasing the label's latest collection.

Created on the initiative of Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer and chief executive officer of Burberry, this first portfolio of images showcases the label's latest collection, which goes on sale from December 26 online at www.burberry.com.

Burberry signed up British model Adwoa Aboah to front the collection, which features flashes of fluorescent yellow and pink. The young model features in a series of pictures shot by German photographer Juergen Teller, and also acted as artistic director on the project. This is their first joint offering for Burberry.

Juergen Teller photographed the model with her friends and family along Regent's Canal in North London. The line-up notably includes Adwoa Aboah's cousins, Alfie Husband, George Husband and Kwame N'Dow.

“It has been a huge honor for me to work with Burberry and Juergen Teller on this inspiring project,” Adwoa Aboah said in a statement. “My role as both model and artistic director is one I have really enjoyed and embraced. Christopher Bailey is an incredible visionary and it has been an amazing experience to work together with him and Juergen to create this series of stories.”

The brand already has a second portfolio of images in the pipeline, due to be unveiled in February. — AFP-Relaxnews