Adrián Villar Rojas puts Met collection on display in fantastical rooftop work

Adrián Villar Rojas’s ‘The Theater of Disappearance’©Courtesy of the artist; Marian Goodman Gallery; and Kurimanzutto, Mexico City Photographed by Jörg Baumann. ― AFP-Relaxnews picNEW YORK, April 15 ― New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has unveiled its new site-specific rooftop commission, featuring 16 sculptures fusing human figures with replicas of nearly 100 objects from the museum’s collection.

White tables and black sculptures are coated in a layer of custom-created paint ‘dust’ for the installation, called The Theater of Disappearance, by Argentinian artist Adrián Villar Rojas. 3D scanning and advanced imaging techniques were used to scan and replicate objects from the collections as well as human figures based on models’ bodies. The 3D models were then spliced with the artefacts to create “sculptural amalgamations.”

Villar Rojas immersed himself in the Met’s history and collections for this project, also taking into account the Roof Garden’s many functions ― as a gallery, a bar, and a popular spot to view the Manhattan skyline. His interventions include two new floors ― one a checkerboard, the other a reflective metallic surface ― as well as a redesigned bar, benches, plantings and an extended overhead pergola.

In a statement, the artist notes that the Met opened in 1870 with a arge collection of plaster casts of sculptural masterpieces; by the mid-20th century, the copies had been replaced with originals. The museum’s cultural endowment was then divided into departments, “turning a space-time labyrinth into a welcoming, light-filled house for visitors.”

“What if we discovered that we are in a labyrinth, not a house?” he asks. “What if every classification and hierarchy created to stabilise the world was erased to produce a deeper insight: that there are no facts but only interpretations, and that the distance between interpretations and facts might be power ― the power of an institution or a nation to sanction truth?”

Sheena Wagstaff, the Met’s Leonard A. Lauder Chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art, said that Villar Rojas’ work “holds a mirror up to what we do at the Museum, questioning how we elect to present cultural history over time.”

The Theatre of Disappearance opened to the public on Friday, April 14, and will remain open through October 29. The installation is the fifth in a series of commissions for the outdoor space. ― AFP-Relaxnews