Adorable Maori toddler does the Haka, owns the Internet (VIDEO)

Having recently turned two, the haka-mad toddler is winning hearts worldwide after a video posted on Facebook saw him performing the renowned Maori war dance with impressive skill.

Captured by the boy’s father Herea Winitana, the video sees the pint-sized warrior stomp his feet on the ground while hollering the war cry as he pulls all sorts of faces to instill fear into god himself.

A legend in the making, this guy.