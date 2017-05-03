Last updated Wednesday, May 03, 2017 2:08 pm GMT+8

Adorable Maori toddler does the Haka, owns the Internet (VIDEO)

Wednesday May 3, 2017
01:35 PM GMT+8

ROTORUA, May 3 — Say hello to baby Atutahi, the cutest thing and also the most fearsome Maori warrior you'll see today.

Having recently turned two, the haka-mad toddler is winning hearts worldwide after a video posted on Facebook saw him performing the renowned Maori war dance with impressive skill.

Captured by the boy’s father Herea Winitana, the video sees the pint-sized warrior stomp his feet on the ground while hollering the war cry as he pulls all sorts of faces to instill fear into god himself.

A legend in the making, this guy.

