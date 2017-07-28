Adidas unveils Ultraboost Laceless running shoe

Adidas has revealed the UltraBOOST Laceless, the brand's first ever lace-free version of its popular running shoe. ― AFP picNEW YORK, July 28 ― Adidas revealed yesterday the Ultraboost Laceless, the brand's first ever lace-free version of its popular running shoe.

The UltraBoost is now one of the most iconic running shoes around, thanks to its energy-returning Boostsole which helps runners take their performance even further.

The new laceless silhouette has now been reimagined not only with a sleeker design but also with added innovations and technology to give that extra edge to every run.

Primeknit fabric, one of Adidas's most famous creations, is one of the main components of the Ultraboost Laceless, ensuring that runners are free to move but also with the support they need.

Adidas has also given the shoe a new sock-like fit and collar construction design to keep the feet snug and has reduced the amount of stretch in the knitted upper to create a secure, compressive feel.

By using insights from Aramis, a motion-tracking technology that enables a detailed analysis of the movement of the body, adidas designers have also been able to perfect the key support and functionality features to create a lightweight, secure but flexible shoe.

"In removing laces, such a fundamental component of the silhouette, refinement of the remaining core elements was paramount," said Stephan Schneider, Senior Product Manager of adidas Running commenting on the launch.

"We reimagined the Primeknit architecture, making it more supportive and compressive to enable runners to feel released and empowered to achieve their full potential. What we have created is the most intuitive Ultraboost yet and a new chapter in the history of our family."

Ultraboost Laceless will be available for US$200 (RM857) starting September 1 in the US on adidas.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews